|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.18
|11.39
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.25
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.08
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.28
|11.56
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.09
|11.16
|United Farmers Creston
|4.09
|11.06
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|3.94
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.04
|11.12
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.11
|11.12
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.11
|11.24
|Green Plains Essex
|3.98
|11.10
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|3.89
|11.08
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.16
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.76
|10.83
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.13
|11.37
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.24
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.10-4.22
|11.29-11.32
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|11.40
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.05
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.14
|11.16
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|3.86
|10.85
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.02
|11.10
