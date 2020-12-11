LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.18 11.39 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.25 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.08 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.28 11.56 
United Farmers Red Oak4.09 11.16 
United Farmers Creston 4.09 11.06 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig3.94 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.04 11.12 
Gavilon/Creston4.11 11.12 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.11 11.24 
Green Plains Essex3.98 11.10 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.89 11.08 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.16 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.76 10.83 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.13 11.37 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.24 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.10-4.22 11.29-11.32 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.40 
Poet Energy, Corning4.05 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.14 11.16 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.86 10.85 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.02 11.10 

