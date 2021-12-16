|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.97
|12.72
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.96
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.81
|12.62
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.16
|12.92
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.63
|12.57
|United Farmers Creston
|5.59
|12.37
|United Farmers Essex
|5.63
|12.47
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.96
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.61
|12.42
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.71
|12.47
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.77
|12.62
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.81
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.51
|12.42
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.91
|12.60
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.93
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.90
|12.17-12.62
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.97
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.76
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.71
|12.37
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.53
|12.27
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.67
|12.42
Cash Grain Bids Fri Dec. 17, 2021
Morgan Martin
