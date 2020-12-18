LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.27 11.95 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.35 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.24 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.43 12.12 
United Farmers Red Oak4.23 11.75
United Farmers Creston 4.26 11.65 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.05 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.21 11.67 
Gavilon/Creston4.24 11.67 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.24 11.79 
Green Plains Essex4.12 11.70 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.03 11.68 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.30 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.90 11.18 
Cargill/Council Bluffsclosed closed 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.37 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.32 11.81 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.00 
Poet Energy, Corning4.19 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.27 11.75 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.00 11.44 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.16 11.75 

