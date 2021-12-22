|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.05
|13.34
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.10
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.93
|13.24
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.30
|13.44
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.78
|13.09
|United Farmers Creston
|5.73
|12.94
|United Farmers Essex
|5.78
|12.99
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.02
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.80
|13.00
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.83
|12.94
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.91
|13.14
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.93
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|n/a
|n/a
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.07
|13.03
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.05
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.07
|12.63-13.22
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.40
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.82
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.89
|12.99
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.65
|12.79
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.79
|12.94
Cash Grain Bids Fri. Dec. 22, 2021
Morgan Martin
