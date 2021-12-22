LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.05 13.34 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.10 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.93 13.24 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.30 13.44 
United Farmers Red Oak5.78 13.09 
United Farmers Creston 5.73 12.94 
United Farmers Essex 5.78 12.99 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.02 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.80 13.00 
Gavilon/Creston5.83 12.94 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.91 13.14 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.93 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.07 13.03 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.05 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.07 12.63-13.22 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.40 
Poet Energy, Corning5.82 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.89 12.99 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.65 12.79 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.79 12.94 

