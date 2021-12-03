LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.90 12.52 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.89 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.66 12.52 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.09 12.82 
United Farmers Red Oak5.47 12.47 
United Farmers Creston 5.40 12.28 
United Farmers Essex 5.47 12.37 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.81 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.56 12.27 
Gavilon/Creston5.56 12.37 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.66 12.47 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.74 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.44 12.32 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.79 12.41 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.84 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.79-5.81 12.41-12.54 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.77 
Poet Energy, Corning5.74 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.64 12.27 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.42 12.12 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.54 12.32 

