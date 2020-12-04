|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.14
|11.36
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.18
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.02
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.24
|11.56
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.02
|11.18
|United Farmers Creston
|4.02
|11.08
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|3.95
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.98
|11.12
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.03
|11.12
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.01
|11.17
|Green Plains Essex
|3.95
|11.13
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|3.86
|11.03
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.15
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.74
|10.90
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.10
|11.40
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.18
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.12-4.23
|11.45-11.48
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|11.43
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.04
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.10
|11.16
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|3.83
|10.87
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|3.96
|11.13
