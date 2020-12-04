LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.14 11.36 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.18 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.02 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.24 11.56 
United Farmers Red Oak4.02 11.18 
United Farmers Creston 4.02 11.08 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig3.95 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah3.98 11.12 
Gavilon/Creston4.03 11.12 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.01 11.17 
Green Plains Essex3.95 11.13 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.86 11.03 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.15 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.74 10.90 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.10 11.40 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.18 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.12-4.23 11.45-11.48 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.43 
Poet Energy, Corning4.04 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.10 11.16 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.83 10.87 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene3.96 11.13 

