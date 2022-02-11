LocationOld Crop- Corn

New Corp-Corn

Old Crop-BeansNew Crop- Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.44 5.75 15.63 14.05 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.44 5.87 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.36 5.60 15.4313.89 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.61 5.95 15.8314.14 
United Farmers Red Oak6.29 5.60 15.38 13.75 
United Farmers Creston 6.25 5.57 15.18 13.70 
United Farmers Essex 6.27 5.60 15.33 13.70 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.34 5.55 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.30 5.59 15.46 13.79 
Gavilon/Creston6.27XXX15.3113.79 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.365.60 15.45 13.94 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.40 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.21 5.46 15.4713.79
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.32 5.64 15.46 13.92 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.33 5.65 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.63 14.09 
Poet Energy, Corning6.29 5.63 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.34 5.65 15.43 13.74 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.15 5.42 15.28 13.74 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.23 5.55 15.33 13.74 

