|Location
|Old Crop- Corn
New Corp-Corn
|Old Crop-Beans
|New Crop- Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.44
|5.75
|15.63
|14.05
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.44
|5.87
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.36
|5.60
|15.43
|13.89
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.61
|5.95
|15.83
|14.14
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.29
|5.60
|15.38
|13.75
|United Farmers Creston
|6.25
|5.57
|15.18
|13.70
|United Farmers Essex
|6.27
|5.60
|15.33
|13.70
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.34
|5.55
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.30
|5.59
|15.46
|13.79
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.27
|XXX
|15.31
|13.79
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.36
|5.60
|15.45
|13.94
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.40
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.21
|5.46
|15.47
|13.79
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.32
|5.64
|15.46
|13.92
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.33
|5.65
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.63
|14.09
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.29
|5.63
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.34
|5.65
|15.43
|13.74
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.15
|5.42
|15.28
|13.74
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.23
|5.55
|15.33
|13.74
Cash Grain Bids Fri. Feb. 11, 2022
Morgan Martin
