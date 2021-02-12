LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.2613.60 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.23XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.21 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.3113.72 
United Farmers Red Oak5.1613.30 
United Farmers Creston 5.16 13.25
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.04XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.2013.27 
Gavilon/Creston5.1413.52 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.2013.35
Green Plains Essex5.1713.21 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.0913.22 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.21XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda  
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.3813.72 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.20XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.21-5.2513.43-13.52
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX  13.57
Poet Energy, Corning5.21XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.2213.37 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.9513.10 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.0813.27 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.