|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.26
|13.60
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.23
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.21
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.31
|13.72
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.16
|13.30
|United Farmers Creston
|5.16
|13.25
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.04
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.20
|13.27
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.14
|13.52
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.20
|13.35
|Green Plains Essex
|5.17
|13.21
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.09
|13.22
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.21
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.38
|13.72
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.20
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.21-5.25
|13.43-13.52
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.57
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.21
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.22
|13.37
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.95
|13.10
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.08
|13.27
Cash Grain Bids Fri. Feb. 12, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Makyia Fritz, 2, of New Market, Iowa
- Report: Clarinda Academy closing
- Clarinda officials react to Clarinda Academy's closing
- Winter weather advisory issued for SW Iowa, SE Nebraska, NW Missouri Sunday
- Cheryl Sue Bose, 73 of Essex, Iowa
- Steve Jones, 59, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Red Oak woman arrested on multiple charges
- Essex man arrested for OWI in Red Oak
- Page County wreck injures 1
- Reynolds lifts Iowa mask mandates
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16