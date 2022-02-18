LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.42 5.63 15.71 14.14 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.47 5.79 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.39 5.63 15.62 14.09 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.64 5.83 16.01 14.34 
United Farmers Red Oak6.30 5.58 15.57 13.94 
United Farmers Creston 6.26 5.55 15.37 13.89 
United Farmers Essex 6.28 5.58 15.52 13.89 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.37 5.60 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.35 5.63 15.60 13.97 
Gavilon/Creston6.27 XXX 15.47 13.97 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.40 5.63  15.64 14.12 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.43 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.24 5.49 15.65 13.98 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.41 5.76 15.62 14.21 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.36 

5.68 

XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.81 14.28 
Poet Energy, Corning6.34 5.66 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.35 5.68 15.61 13.94 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.18 5.45 15.47 13.94 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.26 5.58 15.52 13.94 

