LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.30 13.66 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.27 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.25 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.35 13.78 
United Farmers Red Oak5.24 13.42 
United Farmers Creston 5.23 13.37 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.15 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.23 13.38
Gavilon/Creston5.25 13.68 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.25 13.48 
Green Plains Essex5.20 13.26 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.12 13.27 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.26 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.1713.23
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.42 13.77 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.25 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.30-5.34 13.51-13.60 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.62 
Poet Energy, Corning5.25 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.26 13.43 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.99 13.15 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.12 13.32 

