LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.44 5.4515.64 13.70 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.49 5.58 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.44 5.45 15.50 13.60 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.61 5.65 15.84 13.85 
United Farmers Red Oak6.27 5.40 15.40 13.45 
United Farmers Creston 6.23 5.37 15.15 13.40 
United Farmers Essex 6.25 5.40 15.33 13.40 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.42 5.45 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.31 5.45 15.40 13.50 
Gavilon/Creston6.32 XXX 15.40 13.50 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.38 5.45  15.55 13.65 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.36 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.10 5.17 15.29 13.37 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.76 5.79 16.09 14.02 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.40 5.50 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.79 13.80 
Poet Energy, Corning6.33 5.45 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.36 5.50 15.50 13.45 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.24 5.27 15.36 13.45 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.23 5.35 15.20 13.35 

