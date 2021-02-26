LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.43 13.98 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.34 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.37 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.48 14.13 
United Farmers Red Oak5.29 13.74 
United Farmers Creston 5.28 13.64 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.20 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.29 13.70 
Gavilon/Creston5.31 13.98 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.30 13.81 
Green Plains Essex5.26 13.69 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.18 13.55 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.32 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.21 13.52 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.55 14.05 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.36 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.34-5.36 13.86-14.07 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.04 
Poet Energy, Corning5.31 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.39 13.73 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.09 13.51 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.20 13.64 

