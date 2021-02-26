|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.43
|13.98
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.34
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.37
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.48
|14.13
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.29
|13.74
|United Farmers Creston
|5.28
|13.64
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.20
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.29
|13.70
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.31
|13.98
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.30
|13.81
|Green Plains Essex
|5.26
|13.69
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.18
|13.55
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.32
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.21
|13.52
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.55
|14.05
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.36
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.34-5.36
|13.86-14.07
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.04
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.31
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.39
|13.73
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.09
|13.51
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.20
|13.64
Cash Grain Bids Fri. Feb. 26, 2021
Morgan Martin
