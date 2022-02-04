LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.13 15.33 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.17  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.06 15.14 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.30 15.61 
United Farmers Red Oak5.97 15.09 
United Farmers Creston 5.95 14.94 
United Farmers Essex 5.97 15.09 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.10 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.02 15.21 
Gavilon/Creston5.94 15.02 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.09 15.24 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.10 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.90 15.21 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.12 15.16 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.09 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.11-6.12 15.16-15.29 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.38 
Poet Energy, Corning6.00 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.06 15.13 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.89 15.04 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.90 15.04 

