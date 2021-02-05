Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.