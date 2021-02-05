LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.31 13.50 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.33XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.31 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.33 13.57 
United Farmers Red Oak5.26 13.22 
United Farmers Creston 5.26 13.12 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.13 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.29 13.23 
Gavilon/Creston5.23 13.43 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.29 13.28 
Green Plains Essex5.27 13.16 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.19 13.17 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.33 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda  
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.48 13.66 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.30 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.24-5.3413.22-13.52 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.46 
Poet Energy, Corning5.28XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.2113.27
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.0513.05 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.1913.22 

