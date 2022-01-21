LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.14 14.09 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.18  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.06 13.89 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.29 14.34 
United Farmers Red Oak5.99 13.74 
United Farmers Creston 5.96 13.59 
United Farmers Essex 5.94 13.69 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.16 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.93 13.84 
Gavilon/Creston5.91 13.74 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.04 13.89 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.02 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda

5.86 

13.94 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.10 14.06 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.11 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.10-6.13 13.50-14.15 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.04 
Poet Energy, Corning5.86 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.03 13.84 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.83 13.59 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.92 13.69 

