LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.80 12.85 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.85 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.80 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.85 12.90 
United Farmers Red Oak4.75 12.67 
United Farmers Creston 4.74 12.57 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.68 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.76 12.65 
Gavilon/Creston4.74 12.70 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.78 12.70 
Green Plains Essex4.72 12.66 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.61 12.56 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.82 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.76 12.95 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.00 13.11 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.82 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.99-5.09 13.40-13.50 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.91 
Poet Energy, Corning4.82 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.80 12.70 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.51 12.45 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.68 12.66 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.