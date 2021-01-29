LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.30 13.46 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.33 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.29 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.32 13.51 
United Farmers Red Oak5.24 13.25 
United Farmers Creston 5.24 13.15 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.02 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.23 13.23 
Gavilon/Creston5.21 13.28 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.2513.28 
Green Plains Essex5.18 13.24 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.07 13.14 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.28 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.94 12.93 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.47 13.70 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.33 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.09-5.20 13.23-13.33 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.50 
Poet Energy, Corning5.29 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.30 13.28 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.97 13.03 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.15 13.25 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.