|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.30
|13.46
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.33
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.29
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.32
|13.51
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.24
|13.25
|United Farmers Creston
|5.24
|13.15
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.02
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.23
|13.23
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.21
|13.28
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.25
|13.28
|Green Plains Essex
|5.18
|13.24
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.07
|13.14
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.28
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.94
|12.93
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.47
|13.70
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.33
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.09-5.20
|13.23-13.33
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.50
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.29
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.30
|13.28
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.97
|13.03
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.15
|13.25
Cash Grain Bids Fri. Jan. 29, 2021
Morgan Martin
