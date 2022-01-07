LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.07 14.05 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.07  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.94 13.90 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.22 14.25 
United Farmers Red Oak5.89 13.80 
United Farmers Creston 5.87 13.65 
United Farmers Essex 5.85 13.75 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.07 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.84 13.78 
Gavilon/Creston5.87 13.68 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.95 13.83 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.93 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.76 13.85 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.04 13.72 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.07 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.03 13.32-13.87 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.05 
Poet Energy, Corning5.79 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.94 13.80 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.69 13.55 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.83 13.65 

