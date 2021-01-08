LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.83 13.53 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.87 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.81 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.97 13.62 
United Farmers Red Oak4.76 13.30 
United Farmers Creston 4.78 13.20 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.87 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.86 13.27 
Gavilon/Creston4.79 13.37 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.81 13.37 
Green Plains Essex4.81 13.20 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.66 13.19 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.90 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.54 12.85 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.96 13.74 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.88 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.77-4.84 13.32-13.35 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.54 
Poet Energy, Corning4.78 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.82 13.30 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.61 13.03 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.73 13.29 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.