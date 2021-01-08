|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.83
|13.53
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.87
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.81
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.97
|13.62
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.76
|13.30
|United Farmers Creston
|4.78
|13.20
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.87
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.86
|13.27
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.79
|13.37
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.81
|13.37
|Green Plains Essex
|4.81
|13.20
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|4.66
|13.19
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.90
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.54
|12.85
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.96
|13.74
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.88
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.77-4.84
|13.32-13.35
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.54
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.78
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.82
|13.30
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.61
|13.03
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.73
|13.29
Cash Grain Bids Fri. Jan. 8, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Morris questions Holmes: ‘why no mask’
- Page County domestic call leads to two arrests
- Shenandoah man injured in snowmobile crash
- Sidney man arrested on sex offender registration violation
- Child support issue leads to Page County arrest
- Marvin Miers, 83, Clarinda, Iowa
- Rural Essex man hurt in rollover accident
- Fremont County suspect faces drug, eluding charges
- Red Oak woman charged following multi-state pursuit
- Fugitive from justice nabbed in Mills County
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13