LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett      
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.455.83XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.15 5.73 15.35 13.45 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.20 5.58 15.30 13.20 
United Farmers Creston 7.23 5.55 15.00 13.15 
United Farmers Essex 7.10 5.58 15.20 13.15
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.30 6.17 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.20 5.63 15.20 13.23 
Gavilon/Creston7.20 5.73 

15.00 

13.30 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.20 5.73 15.30 13.45 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.50 5.78 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.20 5.47 15.19 13.19 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.49 5.95 15.86 14.21 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.40 5.83 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.49 13.65 
Poet Energy, Corning7.30 5.82 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.20 5.73XXX 13.25 
Craig Grain/Craig MOXXX 5.53 XXX 13.23 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.05 5.66 15.22 13.27 

