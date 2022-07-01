|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.45
|5.83
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.15
|5.73
|15.35
|13.45
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.20
|5.58
|15.30
|13.20
|United Farmers Creston
|7.23
|5.55
|15.00
|13.15
|United Farmers Essex
|7.10
|5.58
|15.20
|13.15
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.30
|6.17
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.20
|5.63
|15.20
|13.23
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.20
|5.73
15.00
|13.30
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.20
|5.73
|15.30
|13.45
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.50
|5.78
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.20
|5.47
|15.19
|13.19
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.49
|5.95
|15.86
|14.21
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.40
|5.83
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.49
|13.65
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.30
|5.82
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.20
|5.73
|XXX
|13.25
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|XXX
|5.53
|XXX
|13.23
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.05
|5.66
|15.22
|13.27
Cash Grain Bids Fri. July 1, 2022
Morgan Martin
