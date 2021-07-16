|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.26
|5.22
|14.52
|13.52
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.34
|5.32
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.26
|5.20
|XXX
|13.32
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.46
|5.34
|15.12
|13.67
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.36
|5.15
|14.70
|13.32
|United Farmers Creston
|6.36
|5.12
|14.50
|13.27
|United Farmers Essex
|6.31
|5.15
|14.70
|13.27
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.36
|5.52
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.25
|5.20
|14.80
|13.29
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.35
|5.20
|14.65
|13.24
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.25
|5.22
|14.70
|13.34
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.31
|5.29
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.31
|5.05
|14.46
|13.19
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.56
|5.52
|13.91
|13.91
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.34
|5.32
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.14-6.34
|XXX
|14.30-14.95
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.06
|13.51
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.36
|5.32
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.31
|5.25
|14.75
|13.37
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.98
|4.99
|14.52
|13.20
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.26
|5.21
|14.77
|13.32
Cash Grain Bids Fri. July 16, 2021
Morgan Martin
