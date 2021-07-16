LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.265.22 14.52 13.52 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.34 5.32XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.26 5.20 XXX13.32 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.46 5.34 15.12 13.67 
United Farmers Red Oak6.36 5.15 14.70 13.32 
United Farmers Creston 6.36 5.12 14.50 13.27 
United Farmers Essex 6.31 5.15 14.70 13.27 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.36 5.52 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.25 5.20 14.80 13.29 
Gavilon/Creston6.35 5.20 14.65 13.24 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.25 5.22 14.70 13.34 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.31 5.29 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.31 5.05 14.46 13.19 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.56 5.52 13.91 13.91 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.34 5.32 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.14-6.34 XXX 14.30-14.95 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.06 13.51 
Poet Energy, Corning6.36 5.32 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.31 5.25 14.75 13.37 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.98 4.99 14.52 13.20 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.26 5.21 14.77 13.32 

