LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.69 5.52 14.93 13.59 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.71 5.75 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.57 5.48 XXX13.39 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.77 5.62 14.88 13.74 
United Farmers Red Oak6.72 5.43 14.58 13.39 
United Farmers Creston 6.72 5.40 14.48 13.34 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.77 5.80 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.62 5.48 14.75 13.39 
Gavilon/Creston6.57 5.48 14.70 13.34 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.67 5.50 14.75 13.44 
Green Plains Essex6.67 5.40 14.33 13.24 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins XXX XXX XXX XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.72 5.57 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.80 5.45 14.77 13.50 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.92 5.79 14.33 13.99 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.67 5.60 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.80-6.81 XXX 14.49-14.79 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.83 13.59 
Poet Energy, Corning6.72 5.50 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.75 5.53 14.53 13.44 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.39 5.27 14.44 13.27 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.62 5.48 14.55 13.39 

