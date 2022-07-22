LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.59 5.29 14.36 12.81 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.79 5.39 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.61 5.29 14.06 12.66 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak6.64 5.24 14.06 12.46 
United Farmers Creston 6.77 5.21 13.91 12.41 
United Farmers Essex 6.54 5.22 13.96 12.41 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.63 5.74 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.62 5.23 14.18 12.41 
Gavilon/Creston6.62 5.33 13.53 12.48 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.72 5.31 14.18 12.63 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.89 5.34 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.44 5.04 14.44 12.39 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.81 5.49 13.97 12.65 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.79 5.39 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.25 12.85 
Poet Energy, Corning6.64 5.42 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.64 5.30 13.86 12.46 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.34 5.06 13.86 12.38 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.56 5.22 13.75 12.47 

