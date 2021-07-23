LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.17 5.13 13.72 13.12 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.27 5.38 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.17 5.11 XXX12.92 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.37 5.25 13.27 13.27 
United Farmers Red Oak6.27 5.06 14.21 12.92 
United Farmers Creston 6.19 5.03 13.96 12.87 
United Farmers Essex 6.22 5.06 14.21 12.87 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.27 5.43 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.07 5.13 14.21 12.92 
Gavilon/Creston6.27 5.13 13.92 12.87
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.17 5.15 14.21 12.97 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.12 5.20 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.34 5.12 14.11 13.00 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.47 5.43 13.51 13.51 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.23 5.23 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.34-6.42 XXX 14.02-14.57 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.36 13.11 
Poet Energy, Corning6.32 5.23 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.20 5.16 14.12 12.97 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.89 4.90 13.72 12.80 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.12 5.12 14.17 12.91 

