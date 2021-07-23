|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.17
|5.13
|13.72
|13.12
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.27
|5.38
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.17
|5.11
|XXX
|12.92
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.37
|5.25
|13.27
|13.27
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.27
|5.06
|14.21
|12.92
|United Farmers Creston
|6.19
|5.03
|13.96
|12.87
|United Farmers Essex
|6.22
|5.06
|14.21
|12.87
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.27
|5.43
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.07
|5.13
|14.21
|12.92
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.27
|5.13
|13.92
|12.87
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.17
|5.15
|14.21
|12.97
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.12
|5.20
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.34
|5.12
|14.11
|13.00
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.47
|5.43
|13.51
|13.51
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.23
|5.23
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.34-6.42
|XXX
|14.02-14.57
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.36
|13.11
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.32
|5.23
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.20
|5.16
|14.12
|12.97
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.89
|4.90
|13.72
|12.80
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.12
|5.12
|14.17
|12.91
Cash Grain Bids Fri. July 23, 2021
Morgan Martin
