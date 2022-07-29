LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.11 5.85 15.38 14.33 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.31 5.95 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.16 5.87 15.39 14.24 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.06 5.80 15.19 13.99 
United Farmers Creston 7.19 5.77 15.04 13.94 
United Farmers Essex 6.96 5.78 15.09 13.94 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.10 6.30 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.09 5.82 15.14 14.02
Gavilon/Creston7.09 5.92 14.64 14.09 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.24 5.88 15.09 14.19 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.31 5.90 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.96 5.60 14.88 13.92
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.30 5.94 14.96 14.04 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.21 5.95 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.48 14.48 
Poet Energy, Corning6.91 5.98 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.06 5.86 15.08 13.98 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.81 5.70 15.14 13.99 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.08 5.78 15.14 14.01 

