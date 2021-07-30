|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.32
|5.15
|13.49
|13.09
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.34
|5.25
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.17
|5.13
|XXX
|12.89
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.42
|5.27
|XXX
|13.24
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.17
|5.08
|13.99
|12.89
|United Farmers Creston
|6.14
|5.05
|13.88
|12.84
|United Farmers Essex
|6.07
|5.08
|13.99
|12.84
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.27
|5.45
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.07
|5.15
|13.93
|12.88
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.17
|5.15
|13.78
|12.88
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.12
|5.17
|13.73
|12.93
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.12
|5.22
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.08
|5.00
|13.63
|13.03
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.47
|5.45
|13.49
|13.49
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.29
|5.25
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.28-6.43
|XXX
|13.92-14.62
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.19
|13.09
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.32
|5.25
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.20
|5.18
|13.84
|12.94
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.89
|4.92
|13.69
|12.77
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.17
|5.14
|13.95
|12.89
Cash Grain Bids Fri. July 30, 2021
Morgan Martin
