LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.32 5.15 13.49 13.09 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.34 5.25 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.17 5.13 XXX12.89 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.42 5.27 XXX 13.24 
United Farmers Red Oak6.17 5.08 13.99 12.89 
United Farmers Creston 6.14 5.05 13.88 12.84 
United Farmers Essex 6.07 5.08 13.99 12.84 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.27 5.45 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.07 5.15 13.93 12.88 
Gavilon/Creston6.17 5.15 13.78 12.88 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.12 5.17 13.73 12.93 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.12 5.22 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.08 5.00 13.63 13.03 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.47 5.45 13.49 13.49 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.29 5.25 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.28-6.43 XXX 13.92-14.62 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.19 13.09 
Poet Energy, Corning6.32 5.25 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.20 5.18 13.84 12.94 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.89 4.92 13.69 12.77 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.17 5.14 13.95 12.89 

