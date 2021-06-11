LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.91 5.80 15.10 13.89 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.92 6.05 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.85 5.78 XXX13.79 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.09 5.92 15.27 14.14 
United Farmers Red Oak6.85 5.73 15.09 13.79 
United Farmers Creston 6.82 5.70 14.99 13.74 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.04 6.00 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah 6.92 5.80 15.1913.79
Gavilon/Creston6.85 5.91 15.09 13.81 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.86 5.82 15.19 13.84 
Green Plains Essex6.85 5.70 15.19 13.64 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.82 5.55 14.99 13.59 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.02 5.87 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.89 5.55 15.29 13.83 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.84 6.09 14.82 14.38 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.93 5.90 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs7.07-7.09 XXX 15.30-15.64 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.28 13.98 
Poet Energy, Corning6.94 5.75 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.89 5.95 15.08 13.84 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.58 5.59 14.81 13.67 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.86 5.79 15.07 13.76 

