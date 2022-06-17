|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|8.22
|6.96
|16.67
|15.02
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|8.17
|6.96
|16.47
|14.88
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|8.05
|6.81
|16.42
|14.63
|United Farmers Creston
|8.18
|6.78
|16.12
|14.58
|United Farmers Essex
|8.00
|6.81
|16.32
|14.58
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|8.21
|7.11
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|8.10
|6.88
|16.34
|14.62
|Gavilon/Creston
|8.10
|6.98
|16.19
|14.72
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|8.17
|6.98
|16.49
|14.87
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|8.25
|7.01
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.52
|6.71
|16.57
|14.61
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|8.33
|7.10
|16.56
|15.06
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|8.29
|7.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.62
|15.07
|Poet Energy, Corning
|8.19
|7.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|8.14
|6.97
|16.32
|14.67
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.90
|6.76
|16.22
|14.66
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|8.01
|6.89
|16.34
|14.69
Cash Grain Bids Fri. June 17, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fremont County deputy killed in 2 vehicle crash
- Fallen Fremont County deputy to receive police escort back to southwest Iowa
- 2 suspects face drug charges in Adams County
- Lincoln woman booked on multiple charges
- Donald "Donnie Guy" Vanatta, 53 of Randolph, IA
- Pottawattamie County accident results in fatality
- Shenandoah woman booked for assault
- Johnson Brothers Mill Building renovation plan announced
- Hastings man booked on theft charge
- Michael C. Fort, 43, of Essex, Iowa
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
Anniversaries
-
Jun 19