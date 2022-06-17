LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.22 6.96 16.67 15.02 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg8.17 6.96 16.47 14.88 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak8.05 6.81 16.42 14.63 
United Farmers Creston 8.18 6.78 16.12 14.58 
United Farmers Essex 8.00 6.81 16.32 14.58 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.21 7.11 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah8.10 6.88 16.34 14.62 
Gavilon/Creston8.10 6.98 16.19 14.72 
Gavilon/Nebraska City8.17 6.98 16.49 14.87 
Green Plains Shenandoah8.25 7.01 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.52 6.71 16.57 14.61 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.33 7.10 16.56 15.06 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.29 7.06 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.62 15.07 
Poet Energy, Corning8.19 7.06 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock8.14 6.97 16.32 14.67 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.90 6.76 16.22 14.66 
Heartland Co-op Randolph8.01 6.89 16.34 14.69 

