|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.60
|5.36
|14.00
|12.63
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.59
|5.61
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.48
|5.34
|XXX
|12.53
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.77
|5.48
|14.20
|12.88
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.53
|5.29
|13.96
|12.53
|United Farmers Creston
|6.45
|5.26
|13.86
|12.48
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.70
|5.66
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.56
|5.37
|14.06
|12.53
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.58
|5.37
|13.96
|12.48
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.59
|5.39
|14.06
|12.58
|Green Plains Essex
|6.53
|5.26
|13.86
|12.38
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.50
|5.11
|13.86
|12.33
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.70
|5.43
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.46
|5.00
|13.79
|12.40
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.77
|5.66
|13.55
|13.13
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.58
|5.46
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.23-6.40
|XXX
|13.15-13.49
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.16
|12.73
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.67
|5.36
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.50
|5.51
|13.96
|12.58
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.28
|5.15
|13.53
|12.41
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.56
|5.35
|13.94
|12.50
Cash Grain Bids Fri. June 18, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shenandoah Woman arrested for false report
- KMAland departments battle Shen house fire
- Speed limits removed on two Page County roads
- Seth M. Lewis, 22, Clarinda, IA
- Missouri man arrested following Fremont County pursuit
- Creston Police reports drug arrests
- Red Oak man arrested on contempt of court
- Villisca man charged with ongoing criminal conduct
- Montgomery County search warrants lead to drug arrests
- Adams-Montgomery County drug bust nets 2 arrests
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 21
-
Jun 21
-
Jun 22
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 24
Anniversaries
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 26