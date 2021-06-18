LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.60 5.36 14.00 12.63 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.59 5.61 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.48 5.34 XXX12.53 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.77 5.48 14.20 12.88 
United Farmers Red Oak6.53 5.29 13.96 12.53 
United Farmers Creston 6.45 5.26 13.86 12.48 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.70 5.66 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.56 5.37 14.06 12.53 
Gavilon/Creston6.58 5.37 13.96 12.48 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.59 5.39 14.06 12.58 
Green Plains Essex6.53 5.26 13.86 12.38 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.50 5.11 13.86 12.33 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.70 5.43 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.46 5.00 13.79 12.40 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.77 5.66 13.55 13.13 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.58 5.46 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.23-6.40 XXX 13.15-13.49 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.16 12.73 
Poet Energy, Corning6.67 5.36 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.50 5.51 13.96 12.58 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.28 5.15 13.53 12.41 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.56 5.35 13.94 12.50 

