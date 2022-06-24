LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.90 6.39 15.71 13.89 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.05 6.49 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg    
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.75 6.24 15.41 13.49 
United Farmers Creston 7.83 6.21 15.11 13.44 
United Farmers Essex 7.70 6.24 15.31 13.44 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.89 6.74 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.75 6.29 15.35 13.49 
Gavilon/Creston7.80 6.39 15.20 13.59 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.84 6.39 15.50 13.74 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.90 6.44 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.18 6.14 15.65 13.48 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.97 6.31 15.32 13.79 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.98 6.49 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.60 13.94 
Poet Energy, Corning7.75 6.49 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.80 6.40 15.21 13.54 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.57 6.19 

15.21 

13.52 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.70 6.32 15.33 13.56 

