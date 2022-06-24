|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.90
|6.39
|15.71
|13.89
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.05
|6.49
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.75
|6.24
|15.41
|13.49
|United Farmers Creston
|7.83
|6.21
|15.11
|13.44
|United Farmers Essex
|7.70
|6.24
|15.31
|13.44
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.89
|6.74
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.75
|6.29
|15.35
|13.49
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.80
|6.39
|15.20
|13.59
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.84
|6.39
|15.50
|13.74
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.90
|6.44
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.18
|6.14
|15.65
|13.48
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.97
|6.31
|15.32
|13.79
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.98
|6.49
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.60
|13.94
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.75
|6.49
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.80
|6.40
|15.21
|13.54
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.57
|6.19
15.21
|13.52
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.70
|6.32
|15.33
|13.56
Cash Grain Bids Fri. June 24, 2022
Morgan Martin
