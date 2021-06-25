|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.07
|4.91
|13.58
|12.30
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.05
|4.99
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.95
|4.87
|XXX
|12.10
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.20
|5.01
|13.68
|12.45
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.05
|4.82
|13.28
|12.10
|United Farmers Creston
|5.97
|4.79
|13.18
|12.05
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.22
|5.19
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.12
|4.89
|13.43
|12.10
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.95
|4.89
|13.38
|12.05
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.99
|4.91
|13.43
|12.15
|Green Plains Essex
|6.05
|4.79
|13.20
|11.95
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.00
|4.64
|13.20
|11.90
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.22
|4.96
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.22
|4.84
|13.64
|12.38
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.30
|5.19
|13.02
|12.69
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.10
|4.99
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.24
|XXX
|13.54-13.84
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.52
|12.29
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.15
|4.89
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.08
|4.89
|13.23
|12.15
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.77
|4.68
|13.01
|11.98
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.00
|4.88
|13.25
|12.10
Cash Grain Bids Fri. June 25, 2021
Morgan Martin
