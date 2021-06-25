LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.07 4.91 13.58 12.30 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.05 4.99 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.95 4.87 XXX12.10 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.20 5.01 13.68 12.45 
United Farmers Red Oak6.05 4.82 13.28 12.10 
United Farmers Creston 5.97 4.79 13.18 12.05 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.22 5.19 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.12 4.89 13.43 12.10 
Gavilon/Creston5.954.8913.38 12.05 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.99 4.91 13.43 12.15 
Green Plains Essex6.05 4.79 13.20 11.95 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.00 4.64 13.20 11.90 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.22 4.96 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.22 4.84 13.64 12.38 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.30 5.19 13.02 12.69 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.10 4.99 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.24 XXX 13.54-13.84 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.52 12.29 
Poet Energy, Corning6.15 4.89 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.08 4.89 13.23 12.15 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.77 4.68 13.01 11.98 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.00 4.88 13.25 12.10 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.