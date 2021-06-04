LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.93 5.61 15.65 13.85 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.04 5.87 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.93 5.60 XXX13.76 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.13 5.73 15.77 14.10 
United Farmers Red Oak6.98 5.55 15.84 13.76 
United Farmers Creston 6.95 5.52 15.74 13.71 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.13 5.61 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.96 5.61 15.94 13.76 
Gavilon/Creston6.91 5.73 15.94 13.75 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.92 5.63 15.94 13.81 
Green Plains Essex6.83 5.52 15.94 13.61 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.88 5.37 15.74 13.56 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.03 5.69 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.77 5.17 15.44 13.44 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.82 5.91 15.37 14.35 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.08 5.72 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.82-6.92 XXX 15.24-15.74 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.03 13.95 
Poet Energy, Corning6.93 5.51 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.03 5.76 15.89 13.80 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.56 5.41 15.36 13.64 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.90 5.60 15.85 13.72 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.