|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.29
|6.20
|16.41
|14.46
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.22
|6.30
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.04
|6.20
|16.21
|14.36
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.49
|6.40
|16.66
|14.61
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.14
|6.05
|16.11
|14.11
|United Farmers Creston
|7.16
|6.02
|15.86
|14.06
|United Farmers Essex
|7.12
|6.05
|16.06
|14.06
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.22
|6.18
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.18
|6.11
|16.10
|14.15
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.23
|XXX
|16.10
|14.25
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.23
|6.18
|16.30
|14.40
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.14
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.93
|5.90
|16.00
|14.13
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.11
|6.27
|16.22
|14.52
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.13
|6.25
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.46
|14.56
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.29
|6.20
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.04
|6.21
|16.06
|14.21
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.96
|6.00
|15.96
|14.19
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.94
|6.13
|15.91
|14.16
Cash Grain Bids Fri. March 11, 2022
Morgan Martin
