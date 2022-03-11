LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.29 6.20 16.41 14.46 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.22 6.30 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.04 6.20 16.21 14.36 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.49 6.40 16.66 14.61 
United Farmers Red Oak7.14 6.05 16.11 14.11 
United Farmers Creston 7.16 6.02 15.86 14.06 
United Farmers Essex 7.12 6.05 16.06 14.06 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.22 6.18 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.18 6.11 16.10 14.15 
Gavilon/Creston 7.23XXX 16.10 14.25 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.23 6.18 16.30 14.40
Green Plains Shenandoah7.14 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.93 5.90 16.00 14.13 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.11 6.27 16.22 14.52 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.13 6.25 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.46 14.56 
Poet Energy, Corning7.29 6.20 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.04 6.21 16.06 14.21 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.96 6.00 15.96 14.19 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.946.1315.9114.16

