LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.12 6.10 16.41 14.27 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.19 6.21 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.95 6.11 16.16 14.12 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.37 6.3016.61 14.37 
United Farmers Red Oak6.98 5.96 16.06 13.87 
United Farmers Creston 6.93 5.93 15.81 13.82 
United Farmers Essex 6.91 5.96 16.01 13.82 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.95 6.08 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.86 6.01 15.97 13.89 
Gavilon/Creston7.01 XXX 15.86 13.99 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.01 6.08 16.16 14.14 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.93 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.77 5.80 15.94 13.88 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.09 6.20 16.09 14.29 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.92 6.16 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.40 14.31 
Poet Energy, Corning7.12 6.13 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.87 6.11 16.01 13.97 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.80 5.91 15.91 13.95 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.84 n/a 15.88 n/a 

