|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.12
|6.10
|16.41
|14.27
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.19
|6.21
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.95
|6.11
|16.16
|14.12
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.37
|6.30
|16.61
|14.37
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.98
|5.96
|16.06
|13.87
|United Farmers Creston
|6.93
|5.93
|15.81
|13.82
|United Farmers Essex
|6.91
|5.96
|16.01
|13.82
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.95
|6.08
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.86
|6.01
|15.97
|13.89
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.01
|XXX
|15.86
|13.99
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.01
|6.08
|16.16
|14.14
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.93
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.77
|5.80
|15.94
|13.88
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.09
|6.20
|16.09
|14.29
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.92
|6.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.40
|14.31
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.12
|6.13
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.87
|6.11
|16.01
|13.97
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.80
|5.91
|15.91
|13.95
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.84
|n/a
|15.88
|n/a
Cash Grain Bids Fri. March 18, 2022
Morgan Martin
