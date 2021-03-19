|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.49
|14.16
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.43
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.42
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.63
|14.26
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.41
|13.91
|United Farmers Creston
|5.41
|13.86
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.31
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.42
|13.92
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.47
|14.12
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.40
|13.99
|Green Plains Essex
|5.39
|13.86
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.34
|13.86
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.46
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.22
|13.76
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.57
|14.16
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.42
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.29-5.32
|13.84-13.97
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.21
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.48
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.40
|13.86
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.16
|13.65
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.33
|13.91
Cash Grain Bids Fri. March 19, 2021
Morgan Martin
