LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.49 14.16 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.43 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.42 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.63 14.26 
United Farmers Red Oak5.41 13.91 
United Farmers Creston 5.41 13.86 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.31 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.42 13.92 
Gavilon/Creston5.47 14.12 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.40 13.99 
Green Plains Essex5.39 13.86 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.34 13.86 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.46 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.22 13.76 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.57 14.16 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.42 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.29-5.32 13.84-13.97 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.21 
Poet Energy, Corning5.48 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.40 13.86 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.16 13.65 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.33 13.91 

