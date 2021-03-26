|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.47
|14.00
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.43
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.38
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.67
|14.20
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.41
|13.81
|United Farmers Creston
|5.41
|13.76
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.31
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.37
|13.82
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.42
|13.97
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.37
|13.87
|Green Plains Essex
|5.34
|13.71
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.29
|13.71
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.41
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.24
|13.82
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.52
|14.00
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.43
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.32-5.36
|14.09-14.19
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.05
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.47
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.42
|13.70
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.11
|13.50
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.29
|13.75
Cash Grain Bids Fri. March 26, 2021
Morgan Martin
