LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.47 14.00 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.43 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.38 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.67 14.20 
United Farmers Red Oak5.41 13.81 
United Farmers Creston 5.41 13.76 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.31 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.3713.82
Gavilon/Creston5.42 13.97 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.37 13.87 
Green Plains Essex5.34 13.71 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.29 13.71 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.41 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.24 13.82 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.52 14.00 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.43 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.32-5.36 14.09-14.19 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.05 
Poet Energy, Corning5.47 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.42 13.70 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.11 13.50 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.29 13.75 

