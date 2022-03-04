LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.16 5.94 16.23 14.05 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.16 6.05 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.01 5.95 16.03 13.95 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.26 6.14 16.43 14.20 
United Farmers Red Oak7.06 5.80 16.11 13.75 
United Farmers Creston 7.10 5.77 15.91 13.70 
United Farmers Essex 7.04 5.80 16.06 13.70 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.14 5.92 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.96 5.95 16.12 13.82 
Gavilon/Creston7.02 XXX 15.81 13.85 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.14 5.9216.16 14.00 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.11 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.91 5.67 15.93 13.72 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.02 5.87 15.95 14.09 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.04 6.00 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.28 14.15 
Poet Energy, Corning7.21 5.94 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.96 5.95 16.10 13.80 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.83 5.75 15.94 13.78 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.815.88 15.73 13.70 

