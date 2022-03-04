|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.16
|5.94
|16.23
|14.05
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.16
|6.05
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.01
|5.95
|16.03
|13.95
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.26
|6.14
|16.43
|14.20
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.06
|5.80
|16.11
|13.75
|United Farmers Creston
|7.10
|5.77
|15.91
|13.70
|United Farmers Essex
|7.04
|5.80
|16.06
|13.70
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.14
|5.92
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.96
|5.95
|16.12
|13.82
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.02
|XXX
|15.81
|13.85
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.14
|5.92
|16.16
|14.00
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.11
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.91
|5.67
|15.93
|13.72
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.02
|5.87
|15.95
|14.09
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.04
|6.00
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.28
|14.15
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.21
|5.94
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.96
|5.95
|16.10
|13.80
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.83
|5.75
|15.94
|13.78
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.81
|5.88
|15.73
|13.70
Cash Grain Bids Fri. March 4, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Montgomery County traffic stop leads to arrest
- 1 killed in Montgomery County single vehicle accident
- Clarinda man charged in investigation
- Glenwood Police report pair of drug-related arrests
- Red Oak man booked on drug charges
- Shenandoah man booked on assault charge
- Delores M. Maher, 83, of Imogene, Iowa
- Severe Weather Week beckons in Missouri, Kansas
- Accusations fly, heated discussion continues on 'Shenandoah Hills" project in Page County
- Glenwood woman booked on multiple charges
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
Anniversaries
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 6