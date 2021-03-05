LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.35 14.25 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.29 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.31 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.45 14.34 
United Farmers Red Oak5.27 14.05 
United Farmers Creston 5.26 14.00 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.15 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.32 14.05 
Gavilon/Creston5.29 14.23 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.30 14.10 
Green Plains Essex5.27 14.00 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.22 14.00 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.34 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.15 13.64 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.45 14.30 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.26 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.15-5.18 13.95-14.15 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.35 
Poet Energy, Corning5.29 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.30 14.00 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.04 13.79 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.21 13.79 

