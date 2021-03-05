|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.35
|14.25
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.29
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.31
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.45
|14.34
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.27
|14.05
|United Farmers Creston
|5.26
|14.00
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.15
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.32
|14.05
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.29
|14.23
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.30
|14.10
|Green Plains Essex
|5.27
|14.00
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.22
|14.00
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.34
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.15
|13.64
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.45
|14.30
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.26
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.15-5.18
|13.95-14.15
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.35
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.29
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.30
|14.00
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.04
|13.79
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.21
|13.79
Cash Grain Bids Fri. March 5, 2021
Morgan Martin
