|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.91
|7.14
|16.56
|14.58
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.01
|7.24
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.73
|7.14
|16.27
|14.43
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.11
|7.34
|16.66
|14.68
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.71
|6.99
|16.07
|14.23
|United Farmers Creston
|7.66
|6.96
|15.97
|14.18
|United Farmers Essex
|7.59
|6.99
|15.99
|14.18
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|8.06
|7.24
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.52
|7.08
|15.96
|14.22
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.75
|7.13
|16.41
|14.32
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.77
|7.13
|16.36
|14.47
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.71
|7.19
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.53
|6.88
|16.16
|14.22
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|8.10
|7.28
|15.94
|14.44
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.98
|7.21
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.56
|14.68
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.89
|7.21
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.76
|7.15
|16.01
|14.28
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.58
|6.94
|16.07
|14.26
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.65
|7.07
|16.02
|14.28
Cash Grain Bids Fri. May 13, 2022
Morgan Martin
