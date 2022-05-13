LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.91 7.14 16.56 14.58 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.01 7.24 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.73 7.14 16.27 14.43 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.11 7.34 16.66 14.68 
United Farmers Red Oak7.71 6.99 16.07 14.23 
United Farmers Creston 7.66 6.96 15.97 14.18 
United Farmers Essex 7.59 6.99 15.99 14.18 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.06 7.24 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.52 7.08 15.96 14.22 
Gavilon/Creston7.75 7.13 16.41 14.32 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.77 7.13 16.36 14.47 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.71 7.19 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.53 6.88 16.16 14.22 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.10 7.28 15.94 14.44 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.98 7.21 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.56 14.68 
Poet Energy, Corning7.89 7.21 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.76 7.15 16.01 14.28 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.58 6.94 16.07 14.26 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.65 7.07 16.02 14.28 

