|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|8.02
|6.95
|17.18
|15.04
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.12
|7.05
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.87
|6.95
|16.93
|14.89
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.22
|7.15
|17.43
|15.19
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.72
|6.80
|17.07
|14.69
|United Farmers Creston
|7.75
|6.77
|16.87
|14.64
|United Farmers Essex
|7.55
|6.80
|17.02
|14.64
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|8.02
|7.10
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.61
|6.81
|17.03
|14.66
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.76
|6.96
|17.03
|14.76
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.79
|6.96
|17.23
|14.91
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.67
|7.00
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.49
|6.70
|17.02
|14.68
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.95
|6.94
|17.07
|15.08
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|8.05
|7.05
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|17.42
|15.14
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.85
|7.02
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.77
|6.96
|16.87
|14.74
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.69
|6.75
|16.53
|14.72
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.67
|6.88
|17.04
|14.74
Cash Grain Bids Fri. May 27, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Red Oak woman arrested on multiple charges
- Glenwood man killed in collision Saturday night
- Page County suspect booked on warrants
- Clint Vardaman, 68, of Braddyville, Iowa
- Shenandoah Police make pair of arrests this week
- Southwest Iowa native awarded medal for work in Afghanistan evacuation
- Glenwood PD posts drug arrests
- Montgomery County traffic stop results in 3 arrests
- Alec Woldruff, 35, Coin, Iowa
- Presenting the 2022 KMAland Track & Field Conference Awards
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 28
-
May 29
Anniversaries
-
May 28
-
May 29