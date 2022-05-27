LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.02 6.95 17.18 15.04 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.12 7.05 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.87 6.95 16.93 14.89 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.22 7.15 17.43 15.19 
United Farmers Red Oak7.72 6.80 17.07 14.69 
United Farmers Creston 7.75 6.77 16.87 14.64 
United Farmers Essex 7.55 6.80 17.02 14.64 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.02 7.10 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.61 6.81 17.03 14.66 
Gavilon/Creston7.76 6.96 17.03 14.76 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.79 6.96 17.23 14.91 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.67 7.00 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.49 6.70 17.02 14.68 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.95 6.94 17.07 15.08 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.05 7.05 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 17.42 15.14 
Poet Energy, Corning7.85 7.02 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.77 6.96 16.87 14.74 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.69 6.75 16.53 14.72 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.67 6.88 17.04 14.74 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.