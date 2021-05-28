LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.82 5.15 15.35 13.23 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.94 5.41 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.75 5.14 XXX13.13 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.02 5.27 15.45 13.48 
United Farmers Red Oak6.72 5.09 15.41 13.13 
United Farmers Creston 6.69 5.06 15.31 13.08 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.92 5.15 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.71 5.16 15.54 13.13 
Gavilon/Creston6.66 5.24 15.39 13.08 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.80 5.18 15.59 13.18 
Green Plains Essex6.67 5.06 15.41 12.98 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.62 4.91 15.20 12.93 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.82 5.23 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.80 5.03 15.25 13.02 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.56 5.45 15.30 13.72 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.94 5.26 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.89-7.04 XXX 15.37-15.72 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.60 13.32 
Poet Energy, Corning6.73 XXX XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.90 5.15 15.45 13.18 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.30 4.95 15.11 13.01 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.75 5.15 15.43 13.10 

