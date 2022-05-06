LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.95 6.86 16.27 14.31 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.05 6.96 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.77 6.86 16.02 14.16 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.15 7.06 16.42 14.41 
United Farmers Red Oak7.72 6.71 15.82 13.96 
United Farmers Creston 7.65 6.68 15.62 13.91 
United Farmers Essex 7.63 6.71 15.74 13.91 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.97 6.81 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.52 6.73 15.72 13.96 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 6.83 15.97 14.01 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.77 6.86 XXX 14.21 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.75 6.91XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.56 6.60 15.92 13.90 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.14 7.14 16.12 14.52 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.02 6.93 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.22 14.40 
Poet Energy, Corning7.93 6.93 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.80 6.87 15.77 14.01 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.62 6.66 15.77 13.99 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.69 6.79 15.77 14.01 

