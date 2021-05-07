LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.60 6.07 16.40 13.89 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.65 6.22 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.54 6.05 XXX13.74 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.77 6.17 16.45 14.14 
United Farmers Red Oak7.52 6.00 16.20 13.74 
United Farmers Creston 7.54 5.97 16.10 13.69 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.49 5.96 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.49 6.06 16.25 13.72 
Gavilon/Creston7.53 6.0616.4513.69 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.50 6.07 16.35 13.79 
Green Plains Essex7.42 5.97 16.17 13.59 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 7.37 5.82 16.20 13.53 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.57 6.14 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda7.47 5.86 15.95 13.64 
Cargill/Council Bluffs7.32 6.36 15.89 14.33 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.64 6.15 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs7.38-7.51 XXX 15.79-16.29 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.49 13.93 
Poet Energy, Corning7.54 6.06 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.61 6.06 16.15 13.78 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.05 5.86 16.00 13.62 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene7.44 6.03 16.16 13.70 

