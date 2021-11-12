LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.77 12.39 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.63  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.54 12.19 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.02 12.59 
United Farmers Red Oak5.45 12.14 
United Farmers Creston 5.33 11.94 
United Farmers Essex 5.45 12.09 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.62 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.52 12.04 
Gavilon/Creston5.37 12.09 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.54 12.09 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.69 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.24 11.89 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.54 12.17 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.57 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.53 12.12-12.26 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.49 
Poet Energy, Corning5.37 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.49 11.94 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.31 11.82 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.44 12.09 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.