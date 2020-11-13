LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.08  XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX11.23 
 SIRE Council Bluffs4.08 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.9811.21 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.6510.68  
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.85 10.88 
 Gavilon/Creston3.82 10.98 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.83 10.92 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.84 10.88 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.87 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.8410.83 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.7110.63 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah4.06  XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett4.13 11.28 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.96-4.05 11.18-11.20
 Poet Energy/Corning3.95 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.9010.98 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.95 11.13 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.86 10.96 
 United Farmers/Creston3.82 10.91 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.89 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.66 10.55 

