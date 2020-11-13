|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.08
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|11.23
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|4.08
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.98
|11.21
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.65
|10.68
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.85
|10.88
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.82
|10.98
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.83
|10.92
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.84
|10.88
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.87
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.84
|10.83
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.71
|10.63
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|4.06
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.13
|11.28
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.96-4.05
|11.18-11.20
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.95
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.90
|10.98
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.95
|11.13
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.86
|10.96
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.82
|10.91
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.89
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.66
|10.55
