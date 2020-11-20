LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.1011.50
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.23 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.01 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.28 11.62 
United Farmers Red Oak4.03 11.31 
United Farmers Creston 3.96 11.26 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.02 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.00 11.22 
Gavilon/Creston3.97 11.32 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.03 11.34 
Green Plains Essex3.96 11.16 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.83 10.96 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.20 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.82 11.05 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.15 11.58 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.23 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.14-4.22 11.54-11.57 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.61 
Poet Energy, Corning4.08 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.1311.37 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.78 10.88 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.01 11.21 

