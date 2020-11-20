|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.10
|11.50
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.23
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.01
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.28
|11.62
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.03
|11.31
|United Farmers Creston
|3.96
|11.26
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.02
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.00
|11.22
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.97
|11.32
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.03
|11.34
|Green Plains Essex
|3.96
|11.16
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|3.83
|10.96
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.20
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.82
|11.05
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.15
|11.58
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.23
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.14-4.22
|11.54-11.57
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|11.61
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.08
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.13
|11.37
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|3.78
|10.88
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.01
|11.21
