LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.56 12.05 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.39  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.27 11.76 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.68 12.20 
United Farmers Red Oak5.23 11.71 
United Farmers Creston 5.23 11.49 
United Farmers Essex 5.23 11.66 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.31 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.28 11.56 
Gavilon/Creston5.28 11.61 
Gavilon/Nebraska City 5.3011.66 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.43 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.00 11.50 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs

5.43 

12.08 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.33 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.42-5.45 12.07-12.17 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.10 
Poet Energy, Corning5.16 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.28 11.55 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.07 11.44 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.25 11.46 

