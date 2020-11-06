LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.96XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX10.76 
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.91XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.9410.69 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.6610.29  
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.7910.41 
 Gavilon/Creston3.8110.53 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.7810.45 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.8110.37 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.65XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.8010.36 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.6710.16 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.92XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett4.0310.83 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.97-3.99 10.71-10.73
 Poet Energy/Corning3.87XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.8710.51
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.8610.68 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.8110.47 
 United Farmers/Creston3.8010.45 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.76XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.6210.13 

