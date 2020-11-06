|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.96
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.76
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.91
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.94
|10.69
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.66
|10.29
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.79
|10.41
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.81
|10.53
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.78
|10.45
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.81
|10.37
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.65
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.80
|10.36
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.67
|10.16
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.92
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.03
|10.83
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.97-3.99
|10.71-10.73
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.87
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.87
|10.51
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.86
|10.68
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.81
|10.47
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.80
|10.45
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.76
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.62
|10.13
