LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.76 12.48 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.63  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.48 12.33 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.96 12.73 
United Farmers Red Oak5.38 12.33 
United Farmers Creston 5.32 12.18 
United Farmers Essex 5.38 12.28 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.61 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.46 12.25 
Gavilon/Creston5.36 12.30 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.48 12.35 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.63 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.30 12.23 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.58 12.60 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.48 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.58-5.62 12.60-12.75 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.73 
Poet Energy, Corning5.46 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.43 12.13 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.25 12.01 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.36 12.28 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.