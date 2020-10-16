|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.85
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.00
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.82
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.79
|10.00
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.61
|9.85
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.70
|9.87
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.73
|9.91
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.68
|9.82
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.68
|9.78
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.70
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.67
|9.80
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.52
|9.60
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.75
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.90
|10.01
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.80-3.85
|10.08-10.12
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.80
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.75
|9.95
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.67
|9.86
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.69
|9.83
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.69
|9.87
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.68
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.55
|9.68
