LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.85XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX10.00 
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.82XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.7910.00 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.619.85 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.709.87 
 Gavilon/Creston3.739.91 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.689.82 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.689.78 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.70XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.679.80 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.529.60 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.75XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.9010.01
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.80-3.85 10.08-10.12
 Poet Energy/Corning3.80XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.759.95 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.679.86 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.699.83 
 United Farmers/Creston3.699.87 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.68XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.559.68 

